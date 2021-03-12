Ever since director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Madhu Mantena have announced their collaboration for a three-part feature film based on the Hindu epic Ramayana, there have been several speculations about the cast of the film.

Though the leads are yet to be finalised, the latest buzz suggests that actress Deepika Padukone may reportedly play the character of Sita in the forthcoming project. Reports suggest that the film will be portrayed from Sita's perspective and will apparently be titled 'Sita: The Incarnation'.

Earlier, there were rumours that Shraddha Kapoor has been roped in for Sita's character and that Shraddha had apparently turned down Luv Ranjan's film with Ranbir Kapoor and Ajay Devgan to work in the film based on Ramayana. However, later when Shraddha was asked about the film, she had refuted the rumour saying that the makers have not even approached her.

The reports also suggest that Hrithik Roshan has been approached to play the character of Lord Ram in the epic drama and the actor has reportedly given his nod for the film. There were also rumours that South-Indian star Prabhas will be seen as Ravan in the film. But, nothing has been confirmed yet.

Earlier in an interview with the ETimes, director Nitesh Tiwari had said, "I am looking forward to work in 'Ramayana', something that I am really excited about. Once done with 'Chhichhore', I will go back to start working for 'Ramayana'. It is a challenge for me as I have a sense of responsibility to bring the project in its true form of glory for the country."

Big budget film

The film will be shot in 3D and has an approximate budget of Rs. 300 crore. The magnum opus will be produced by Allu Aravind, Namit Malhotra and Madhu Mantena and they are planning to make the film on a whopping budget of Rs. 500 crore. Apart from Hindi, the project will also be released in Telugu and Tamil.

Meanwhile, after a period of voluntary hiatus, Deepika Padukone seems to be extremely busy with a number of projects at present. After playing the character of Romi Dev in the Kapil Dev biopic '83' with her husband Ranveer Singh, Deepika is currently shooting for the film 'Pathan', which will see her join Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham under the banner of Yash Raj Films. In addition, the actress will also be seen in Karan Johar's untitled production being directed by Shakun Batra.