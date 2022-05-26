The makers of KGF had recently hinted that they have plans for the third instalment. Although the project will not start immediately, the preparations seem to like to be on.

However, latest buzz is that Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is being considered for an important role. Producer Vijay Kiragandur, in an interview with Asianet Newsable, said that the cast has not bee finalized yet.

What Producer Said?

"We have not yet decided upon the star cast as to who is going to be added additionally. KGF: Chapter 3 will not happen this year. We have some plans, but Prashanth (Neel) is busy with Salaar at the moment while Yash will be announcing his new movie soon. Therefore, we need them to come together at the right time when they are free to begin work on KGF 3. As of now, we don't have a fixed date or time as to when the work on the third instalment will start," the website quoted him as saying.

He said that the makers will be in a position to open up about the cast and crew.

'Marvel-style' Universe

In an earlier interview, the producer had said that they have plans to create 'Marvel-style' universe with new characters. The shooting of the third part of the Yash-starrer will begin in October. However, the film's executive producer Karthik Gowda clarified later that the project will not begin at this stage.

Gowda tweeted, "The news doing the rounds are all speculation. With a lot of exciting projects ahead of us , we @hombalefilms will not be starting #KGF3 anytime soon. We will let you know with a bang when we start the work towards it."

Meanwhile, KGF 2 has become the third biggest hit of all time. It has minted over Rs 1200 crore at the worldwide box office since its release on April 14.