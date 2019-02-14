It's that time of the year when romance is in the air. As the world celebrates love across the globe, Indian cinema has been known to churn out some of the most iconic romantic movies, be it comedy or drama or the good old romance in a larger than life film. Actors who often act in such films become a hot topic of their chemistry and become romantic idols off screen too. People look upto on screen romance and romantic pairs and they're often idolised for the dreamy world of romance. However there are often many pairs who have lead together in big ticket films but haven't been cast romantically yet their chemistry and their pairing together works magically together and makes us want to definitely see than paired in a romantic interest too!

Here are 5 pairs of such actors who have worked together but we would love to see them on screen this time, as a romantic lead.

Yami Gautam and Vicky Kaushal

Their chemistry off screen on social media while promoting their massive hit film which is still running in theatres , Uri couldn't be ignored. The two looked amazing together off screen and the film has too done exceptionally well entering the 200 crore mark. Their amazing pairing in A high octane action film makes us wonder and crave to hopefully seem them together on screen, this time romantically

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal

While the duo have been on screen together, just not romantically. In the Fukrey franchise the two off screen real life couple never had too many scenes together. However since they went public in 2017 with their relationship, they have been on everyone's top list to be featured together in a movie owing to the amazing off screen chemistry which is in equal measure adorable and sizzling!

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone

Definitely the top two good looking actors of Bollywood, were once almost to be seen on screen together. However the film eventually happened without them and these two amazingly equally talented and good looking actors were never paired together. However it would be a huge delight to their fans to see them together on screen!

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan

Right from the time the episode of Sara Ali Khan's debut on Koffee With Karan went on air, the media was abuzz with Sara's comment of wanting to date Kartik. Instantly the internet was flooded with stories and fans pouring their messages to get these two actors on screen together. A lot has been said and done since then, now we can only wait and see as and when they actually get casted for a movie together. That would truly have a lot of their fans prayers answered. And for sure they would make for a oozing with chemistry pair on screen.

Katrina Kaif and Varun Dhawan

Much was spoken about the dance film of Katrina and Varun Dhawan coming together leaving their fans unanimously ecstatic. Soon after the reports of Katrina having said no to the film due to date clashes surfaced and the pair who had an amazing chemistry together even during their Koffee with Karan episode, the fans on the Internet are still waiting to see them together on screen.