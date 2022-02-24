Actor Hrishikesh Pandey is all set to play a pivotal role in new mythological show 'Dharm Yoddha Garud'. He will essay the role of Rishi Kashyap.

This show is all about Garud, a bird-like creature who is a vehicle mount of Lord Vishnu, played by Faisal Khan. In the mythological drama, he takes on his evil family and even the mighty Gods to win back his mother's freedom.

Hrishikesh says: "The glimpses of the show will give you larger than life feel, and I can't wait to watch the episodes on the television screens as the team's effort to make it look so splendid and grand is commendable. I am portraying the character of Rishi Kashyap, who is the creator of all living creatures."

The actor who is known for playing the role of Inspector Sachin in 'C.I.D' , shares his take on the show.

"'Dharm Yoddha Garud' will beautifully narrate the journey of mother-son and their challenges and hurdles in life. I want to dedicate this character to my mother as she's into mythological shows, and in a way, I can say that I am doing the show for her."

'Dharm Yoddha Garud' will be starting soon on Sony SAB.