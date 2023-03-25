Meet Snehil Yadav, the real estate wizard who's changing the game! Born on December 1st, 1992, in Lucknow, he has become a prominent figure in the world of luxury real estate and video content creation.

Having graduated from Lucknow University with a degree in Bachelors in Business Administration (BBA), he firmly says that real estate is a numbers game. He believes that understanding the math of real estate functioning is the key to closing more deals.

To illustrate his point, he asks his audience to imagine generating 1350 leads from different property listing portals. While this number may seem random, it's essential to make the calculations work.

He then breaks down the numbers further. He remarks, "Out of those 1350 leads, he estimates that around 450 of them will be hot leads after proper calling and establishing a solid base. From there, one can expect around 150 property visits and roughly 30 offers. And out of those 30 offers, only about 10 will actually close on a property."

He is not just a real estate mastermind, he's a guru too! He knows all too well that most leads generated through property portals are often sent to multiple brokers, resulting in a drop in quality. And let's not forget the hefty cost of hiring skilled staff to sift through these leads. Additionally, the cost of packages at these property portals is high, sure to burn a hole in your budget.

But fear not, because he suggests the perfect solution: social media! By creating engaging and informative videos and reels, he's found a way to bypass the hassle of cold calling and endless follow-ups. It's a game-changer that not only saves valuable time but also cuts down on costs.

Social media leads are inbound - meaning the prospects have already shown interest in the property and are ready to take the next step. Simultaneously, these are virgin leads – untouched and exclusive. His approach not only saves time and resources but also ensures that the leads are of high quality.

He knows the secret to run a successful real estate business: make social media your MVP! By leveraging the 24/7 nature of social media, He has turned his online presence into a lead-generating machine. Thus, it is safe to say that his videos do the cold calling and knocking on the doors of prospects even while he is fast asleep.

With a small team, he has built a business that's redefining what it means to succeed in real estate. He knows firsthand how expensive and time-consuming it can be to chase after a few deals and then struggle to keep your pipeline full for months on end.

He's a social media sensation with following on Instagram, where he goes by the handle @snehil_realestate. With over 142K followers, he's a rising star in the world of real estate marketing.

In fact, his reputation has grown so much that renowned developers regularly approach him to market their properties, he claims. His client base ranges from cricketers and corporate executives to high-net-worth individuals and a significant number of NRIs.

His success is a testament to the power of social media in the real estate industry. By leveraging YouTube and Instagram's visual storytelling capabilities, he's been able to build a loyal following of fans who trust his judgment and rely on his expertise. It's no wonder he's become one of the most sought-after real estate agents in the game.

As he has cracked the code, he wants to share his knowledge with others so they can avoid the same struggles he faced. By harnessing the power of social media, he has discovered a way to generate leads, nurture relationships, and close more deals with less effort.

In his real estate course, he shares real-world examples and practical tips for mastering the art of effective follow-ups and social media strategies.

His course also delves into the critical topic of team building, offering insights on how to assemble a top-notch team that can help you take your business to new heights.