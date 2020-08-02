What's more frustrating than having no idea what your friends are talking about because you're behind on all the latest TV shows? You're not only at risk of receiving major spoilers for not being caught up, but you're also out of the loop with online conversations and social media memes alike!

Now just imagine leaving the country for months on end and having no access to the American TV shows that mean the most to you. For international travelers, this is their plight- or at least it used to be until streaming TV services became a thing. Thanks to the availability of streaming apps like Hulu, Netflix, and Disney+, you can now watch your favorite USA TV programs no matter where you are in the world, as long as you are connected to a Wi Fi or cellular network and your mobile device or laptop computer supports streaming! All you need is a subscription to any of these streaming powerhouses, and BOOM! You can stay all caught up and ready to talk TV with your friends or co-workers upon your return to the States.

Numerous international travelers find it beneficial to purchase gift cards, such as the US Hulu gift card, in order to safely and affordably maintain their various streaming subscriptions while they are abroad. US Hulu gift cards and other gift cards like these make an ideal Bon Voyage present for someone in your life who travels frequently around the world. Giving the gift of online TV streaming helps the special traveler in your life stay on top of all of their favorite American shows, which keeps them connected to their friends and loved ones while they are far from home.

Streaming TV on mobile apps has never been easier than it is right now. With a US Hulu gift card, it's never been more affordable either! Way back in the day, when we still had to sit through commercials, missing a TV show and not owning a VCR to tape it meant that you'd never get the chance to see it again. Even more recently, you'd still need at least a DVR to record programs, and then you could only watch them once you returned from your journey!

Streaming has revolutionized the way we watch TV around the world. People who travel abroad frequently for long periods of time can still keep up with the latest episodes of their most beloved U.S. shows, making it easier to return to their lives- and important TV discussions- once they get back home!