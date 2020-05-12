Voompla was launched in 2015 when Instagram was penetrating the everyday lives of millennials and masses alike. The shift from reading articles on websites to consuming bite-sized information was just taking place. Founders Kaushambi Bakshi and Palash Bakshi recognized that a paradigm shift in content consumption was on the horizon. Building a lean team quickly was the first step towards this journey of entrepreneurial success.

"At the core of Voompla's ethos lies an unwavering resolve to build a dynamic entertainment news platform which the youth can connect with, and trust" says co-founder Kaushambi, an English Literature Honours graduate alumnus of St. Xavier's College Mumbai with a MBA from RMIT University in Melbourne. Today the platform is known for its extensive and real-time coverage of Bollywood and entertainment news. This also includes spotting celebrities, red carpet events, interviews and award shows.

"We love the fact that it has become a household name. We started realizing the sheer scale of its reach when our friends began telling us how so many people in their circles were also following Voompla for their entertainment fix" adds Kaushambi.

News and content on Voompla reaches out to over 500 million impressions every month across multiple social media platforms. What is the secret of growing such a massive following? "Keep your finger on the pulse and understand the numbers. Analytics tell you a lot about where growth lies in terms of content consumption and distribution. Numbers never lie" says co-founder Palash who comes from a Finance and Accounting background with industry experience in Australia.

This reach is much in-demand for pre-release marketing for movies and web series. The team has collaborated with agencies and companies for campaigns of some of the biggest brands including Reliance Entertainment, Amazon Prime, Taco Bell, Lay's and Mahindra & Mahindra to name a few.

Today Voompla is followed by the biggest names of Bollywood including Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Ekta Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Kartik Aaryan and Manish Malhotra to name a few.

Plans for the future? The team is looking forward to grow the platform's footprint on YouTube. They see that as a natural progression in terms of reaching new audiences and creating new business opportunities.