Vijay's movies are often peppered with messages of love, humanism and people's responsibilities, while also dealing with serious issues bothering the society and to the growth of the country. Going a step ahead, the actor's next film is expecting to do wonders for the football sports, which have negligible interest in the India in general and Tamil Nadu in particular.

India is a cricket-crazy country and it is not surprise to see it to be the most-loved sport in Tamil Nadu. Now, Vijay's upcoming movie, presently referred to as Thalapathy 63, is expected to leave a positive impact on the football sports. In actor G Gnanasambandam's words, the interest around the game among people would increase in Tamil Nadu after the release of the upcoming Kollywood flick.

G Gnanasambandam, who plays the role of Nayanthara's father in the film, says that the craze around football among Tamil youths would increase manifold. One expects the movie to highlight the difficulties of the sports faced in the country and how lack of encouragement and infrastructure for the football have failed to attract the youths towards it.

As per the rumours, Vijay will be enacting the role of a former footballer and present coach of the Tamil Nadu football team. Indhuja will be seen as the captain of the team which aims to win a national level tournament.

Atlee Kumar's film has Jackie Shroff, Yogi Babu and many others in the supporting roles. The film has AR Rahman's music, GK Vishnu's cinematography and Ruben's editing.

Meanwhile, the last schedule of shooting of the Vijay-starrer has commenced on the specially-erected stadium sets in Chennai.