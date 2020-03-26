The complete lock down in the country due to Coronavirus outbreak has made the film related activites come to a standstill. Kollywood is doing its part for the needy daily-wage workers and also spreading message on social distancing.

Celebs Participation

A couple of actors that include Kamal Haasan has given support to the prime minister's call to 21-day lock down and encouraging people to follow the guideliness given by the government. However, stars like Ajith and Vijay are yet to give their messages to the public.

Malavika's Message

Now, something is out from Vijay's Master team. Yes, an indirect message on social disancing has arrived from an important member from Thalapathy's film unit.

Well, Malavika Mohanan, whois romancing Vijay in Master, has shared a picture in which four – Vijay, music director Anirudh Ravichander, producer Jagadish and herself – are seen.

"Problems will come and go..konjam chill panu maapi! Smiling face How we hang out when we can't really hang out Face savouring food Team 'Master' is social-distancing. Are you? @actorvijay @anirudhofficial @Jagadishbliss. [sic]" the actress tweeted. The message to the fans not to worry about the problem using the line from 'Kutty Kadhai' song is hailed by Thalapathy fans.

Problems will come and go..konjam chill panu maapi! ☺️ How we hang out when we can’t really hang out ?

Team ‘Master’ is social-distancing. Are you? @actorvijay @anirudhofficial @Jagadishbliss pic.twitter.com/OiUelLDUi1 — malavika mohanan (@MalavikaM_) March 26, 2020

However, the importance of social distancing will have bigger impact if stars like Vijay and Ajith Kumar send a direct video message from their homes. Stars of their age in other industries have already done it. So, it is time for them to send messages to their large fan base.

Coronavirus Case in India

The death toll rose to 12 in India on Thursday, 26 April. Whereas the total count of reported cases has crossed over 650 in the country.