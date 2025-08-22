Vandana Tanu grew up in the small town of Hazaribagh, India, far from the global headquarters and Fortune 500 clients she now advises. In the early years of her career, she earned degrees in Computer applications and management and gained a foothold in India's tech sector. With its scale, complexity, and regulatory density, the U.S. healthcare system presented a challenge that defined her professional future.

After moving to Washington D.C., Tanu built a reputation for leading large-scale digital health system implementations across both government and private sector clients. She became known for driving payer system modernization efforts that aligned closely with operational priorities and regulatory requirements. Her work powered systems that served millions of patients, including enterprise data lakes and prior authorization platforms.

"Healthcare systems require recalibration to the real-time needs of providers, patients, and regulators," Tanu said.

"I focus on technical execution that reduces administrative burden and improves patient access. These goals have to be embedded in the architecture from the start."

Designing for Scale and Complexity

Tanu's contributions reflect a shift in how healthcare payer systems manage regulatory pressure and service delivery. In her most recent role, she oversaw a claim platform modernization initiative that served nearly ten million members. Her team replaced legacy systems with a cloud-enabled platform integrated with external partners through preconfigured APIs and supported real-time data exchange.

That implementation involved multiple layers: eligibility and enrollment systems, member communications, coverage and claims processing, and coordination with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The project cut manual work queues by more than 35 percent and laid the groundwork for AI-enabled fraud detection and payment accuracy, representing top cost drivers in payer operations.

She previously integrated Edifecs with Pega for a healthcare payer real-time enrollment system, modernizing legacy systems. Her work on Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) connections improved configuration reliability for more than 300 health plans and benefit managers.

Leadership Through Execution

Tanu focuses on scaling and sequencing systems to meet federal timelines, member growth, and partner interoperability. She applies her fluency in provider-side workflows and payer-side infrastructure to bridge departments and align tech upgrades with business and regulatory expectations.

At one Blue Cross Blue Shield plan, she designed a member enrollment architecture that met Affordable Care Act requirements while ensuring compatibility with CMS systems and partner vendors. That dual compliance requirement, both regulatory and technical, became a hallmark of her work and helped define her reputation.

She also led the integration of the Pega case management platform and standardized processes for handling healthcare membership inquiries across a matrixed organization. This gave stakeholders a centralized view of cases, tasks, and audits.

A Reputation Built on Results

Vandana's leadership and technical expertise have left a clear mark on her teams and clients. Sky Solutions recently recognized her as a Lead Business Architect, pointing to her exceptional delivery and lasting professional relationships. Her work consistently improved project outcomes, strengthened client confidence, and inspired greater team collaboration.

In a recent anniversary announcement, Sky Solutions shared internal feedback from a client who relied on Vandana's expertise: "Vandana took on a critical Pega LBA role and consistently delivered high-quality results. She quickly gained client confidence through her excellent communication, strong work ethic, and seamless collaboration with onsite and offshore teams."

The client emphasized, "Her expertise helped solve complex challenges and made her a valued asset to our team. We deeply appreciate her outstanding contributions and support."

Recognition like this from clients and industry peers carries significant weight. It reflects not just technical success, but also trust, influence, and the respect Vandana continues to earn across the sector. Sky Solutions also celebrated her sixth anniversary at the organization, highlighting her sustained influence on company culture and client success. She has now completed her ninth year with the company, further underscoring her long-term commitment and impact.

The Road Ahead

Tanu now leads the modernization of large-scale health platforms, integrating advanced analytics and automation to enable future upgrades in a matter of weeks. She sees strong potential in FHIR-based architectures and cloud-native analytics, especially as interoperability and digital transformation become priorities for healthcare organizations across the U.S. She ensures innovation is practical and addresses challenges in public and private health systems.

She mentors young engineers and project managers in the health tech field, with a strong focus on developing leadership in execution-driven roles. Tanu encourages her peers to explore new technologies including AI as tools to drive long-term transformation across health systems.

Her long-term plan includes launching a technical services hub focused on delivering digital solutions to midsized regional payers and federal health programs with complex regulatory, compliance, and investigative needs. This hub will serve as a center for innovation and implementation excellence, helping public-sector healthcare organizations adopt scalable technologies such as AI, cloud platforms, and low-code solutions. These segments often lack the resources to manage complex technology transitions, particularly as regulatory requirements and patient needs continue to evolve.

Tanu has reshaped how healthcare payers modernize infrastructure, implement new technology, and respond to regulatory timelines and patient demand. Her journey from India's tech sector to a leadership role in U.S. health IT highlights the value of technical expertise, a global perspective, and responsible innovation.