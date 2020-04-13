Janhvi Kapoor has grown to capture the hearts of the youth with her performances. The actress has shared a close and deep relationship with her mother. While the actress had tried to break away from her mother's shadow, nobody can forget the late actress.

There is an interesting reason how Janhvi Kapoor came to be known by her name. Her parents Sridevi and Boney Kapoor chose the name after Urmila's performance in Judaai. That's a revelation for many of us.

How Janhvi Kapoor got her name

Today, Janhvi Kapoor is known for her performance in Dhadak and Ghost Stories. The actress has won huge popularity and is slowly breaking away from the shadow of her mother Sridevi. Sridevi was one of Bollywood's best actors, and she was also a doting mother.

Janhvi Kapoor was born in 1997, this was after Sridevi's film Judaai alongside Anil Kapoor and Urmila Matondkar had just released. The film had received huge commercial success and bother Sridevi's performance and Urmila's were highly praised in the film.

Boney Kapoor and Sridevi were wondering what to name their eldest daughter. In Judaai, Urmila Matondkar's character's name was Janhvi and Sridevi had taken a strong liking towards the name and so did Boney Kapoor. That's how Janhvi got her name.

Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in the biopic Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, produced by Karan Johar. Janhvi will be essaying the titular role as an airforce pilot. The film was set to release on 24th April, but it seems this won't be likely looking at the current lockdown scenario.