How to turn your wallet-sized vaccination card into scannable QR code?

Now that many countries are intensively rolling out their vaccination campaigns to their citizens to protect themselves against the COVID-19 virus, the University of Oxford identified over 50.9% of the world's population vaccinated with at least one dose. Due to these numbers, many business establishments require their customers to present their vaccination cards to shop and dine in with them.

Since they require vaccinated people to present their vaccination cards whenever they enter a crowded constrained space like malls, shops, and restaurants, the hassle of showing and keeping the vaccination card in their wallets or purse emerges.

As this burden in showing and keeping them when going to places that require them, many establishments are now integrating the use of QR codes to convert their vaccination cards and ease their entity checking means with just a scan.

With the availability of an advanced free QR code generator with logo online, the scan-to-check vaccination prompts in places that require them are now more accessible and the period spent checking them lessens.

Why should you turn your wallet-sized vaccine card into a QR code?

As vaccination passports are becoming a must-have travel requisite for vaccinated people, the need for a better alternative vaccination card checking means rises.

And with QR codes becoming one of the most used data encoding tools during the COVID-19 pandemic, here are some other reasons why vaccinated people should turn their wallet-sized vaccine code into a QR code.

1. Fastens vaccine card checking

2. Eases paper carriage

3. Accelerates digitalization transformation

4. Cheaper to use

Ways on how vaccinated people can get their vaccination cards and turn them into QR codes

There are two ways to get the vaccination card after completing a total dose of the vaccine brands available to them.

Scanning their physical vaccination card

For people who have gotten their COVID-19 vaccine dose from their local health centers, a physical vaccination card is presented and identified by entities and establishments that add them as an entry requirement for travel and leisure.

But as the hassle of keeping and showing the vaccination cards to the authorities that check them gets in their way of travel and leisure, many vaccinated entities are taking a digitalized image of their vaccine cards to share them with the establishment checkers seamlessly.

And to accelerate their vaccination card showing prompt, many vaccinated individuals are integrating the use of an image QR code to save the picture of their vaccination card and create an instant way to present them to the checking authorities.

Getting the URL from their Local Online COVID-19 Vaccination Checking Portal

Suppose the health station that gives your vaccine does not give you a physical copy of your vaccination card. In that case, the health center is now modernizing its means of issuing vaccination cards in a digitalized manner.

Since carrying paper is a hassle for most people, these health establishments are now integrating an online COVID-19 vaccination checking portal for those vaccination authenticators to check on when doing a vaccination tracking drive.

To fasten the vaccination authority checking means with you, you can save the URL of your digital vaccination certificate and convert them into a QR code.

Conclusion:

Now that going to malls and other establishments becomes more difficult due to the current global health crisis, people who want to shop or eat out are doing their best to make the situation work by adhering to the mandated guidelines imposed by their favorite go-to establishments.

With vaccination passports becoming one of the establishment check-in requirements imposed today, they bring a lot of paper with them when traveling and going to establishments.

Fortunately, with many establishments and destinations now encouraging the use of QR codes to store and share important information, vaccinated individuals can now conveniently go anywhere by just presenting a COVID-19 vaccine QR code for authorities to scan and verify them.