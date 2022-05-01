Marketing is the backbone of any successful business, and it's especially important for entrepreneurs. A savvy marketing strategy can help you gain new customers, grow your business, and most importantly, generate profits. In today's digital age, it's important for your business to be present online. Although it has made our lives more accessible than ever before; as an entrepreneur, it comes with its own challenges such as time and money.

In 2014, ClickFunnels' founders Todd Dickerson and his partner Russel Brunson saw this opportunity and developed a platform that would allow entrepreneurs to create their own marketing funnels without having to hire an expensive team or invest in unnecessary tools. It's like having your own personal marketing team that will make anything possible with just the push of a button. With this one-stop-shop, you can create sales funnels and landing pages for all sorts of products and services without any coding knowledge needed.

Now, ClickFunnels has been one of the most successful marketing companies because it runs on Todd's philosophy to always look for new ways to add value and exceed customer expectations. This means constantly looking at what you can do better, incorporating fresh ideas, and constantly listening to customer feedback.

The company helped entrepreneurs achieve success and build their businesses from the ground up. And they didn't stop with building sales funnels, they also provide users with tools, resources, and training courses that increase conversions and bring more revenue to bring their businesses to the next level. Todd's continuous mission to create value for his customers, and is positioned for long-term success.