Wedding anniversaries are always special for loving couples, and usually, partners present each other with precious gifts like jewelry, vehicles, and personal accessories. However, a man from Rajasthan took a different route, and he gifted three acres of land on the moon for his wife as a wedding anniversary gift.

Who is the Rajasthan man who gifted land on the moon for his wife?

The man named Dharmendra Anija, who hails from Ajmer bought land on the moon and presented the property to his wife Sapna Anija on December 24, during the occasion of their 8th wedding anniversary.

"It was our wedding anniversary on December 24. I wanted to do something special for her. Everyone gifts earthly possessions like cars and jewelry, but I wanted to do something different. Therefore, I purchased land on the Moon for her," said Dharmendra, as per a report in ANI.

Dharmendra also added that he is the first man to purchase a piece of land on the moon. Sapna revealed that she never expected such an otherworldly gift from her husband during their special day.

"I'm extremely happy. I never expected he would gift me something so special. The party was organized by professional event organizers, and the setting was surreal. It felt like we are literally on the Moon. There during the ceremony, he gifted me a framed certificate of the property document," said Sapna.

How Dharmendra bought land on the moon?

Dharmendra bought land on the moon through Luna Society International. Even though owning private property in space is not possible, gifting websites like Luna Society International sell pieces of land on the moon and provide the buyers a certification.

In 2018, late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput had claimed to have bought a piece of land on the far side of the moon. Getting inspired from the act of Sushant, Neeraj Kumar, a resident of Bodh Gaya also bought one acre of land on the moon.