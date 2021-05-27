https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/761495/covid-third-wave-scare-peaks.jpg

IBTimes IN

Related

Travelling to Karnataka: No more mandatory quarantine under new rules

Forget RT-PCR, this simple Covid-19 breath test could give you results in 60 seconds [details]

Twitter asks IT Ministry for 3-month extension on new rules

A year ago, Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, had a deserted appearance due to the coronavirus. A year later, the airport has ceased operations on Terminal 2 due to the reduced number of flights caused by the second wave, which is proving to be more lethal than the first.

While leisure travel has ceased, air travel remains unavoidable for some. Since the number of cases reported on air travel has been minimal, flights are regarded as a safer mode of transportation. While it is critical to mask up, sanitise and avoid unnecessary contact with people and surfaces, there are other considerations to keep in mind when flying. EaseMyTrip.com shares with IANSlife a list of precautions that a passenger should keep in mind when flying.

Double Mask up for maximum protection:

Is a double mask more secure than a single mask? Indeed, studies conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that double masking can reduce virus exposure by up to 95%. The CDC advises using a cloth mask over a surgical mask.

Minimal contact clothing:

Wearing track suits are a good option for covering your body as much as possible. To ensure minimal contact, travellers should avoid wearing open-toed shoes. Wearing goggles can also add a layer of protection to your eyes. It is also recommended that you wear socks so that your bare feet do not touch the airport floor during the security check.

Reduce and Disinfect your baggage:

Regardless of the safety protocols in place, your bag will pass through several channels and people on its way from check-in to the final destination. It is best to check in fewer bags. If reducing baggage is unavoidable, it should be thoroughly cleaned after the journey with disinfectant wipes.

Edging towards the window seat:

A window seat may provide additional protection due to less exposure and movement of passengers. Aisle seats should be avoided because passengers are more likely to visit restrooms, touch surfaces, and walk by, increasing their exposure to the virus.

Maintaining distance and hygiene over the course of the journey:

With Covid around, it is advisable to carry your own bottle to minimise contact with people, which is a possibility at the point of sale. While there is very little you can do on the plane to maintain distance, ensure that you keep your distance from people in the terminal. Walk around the terminal while you're waiting for your flight as the seating area could be a point of infection. It is also advisable to clean and use disinfectant wipes for surfaces such as the tray table or in-flight entertainment systems that you will be using in the flight. Similarly, precautions should be taken while accessing washrooms at airports and on flights, including using elbows to open the doors. It is advisable to stay away from washrooms that are crowded.

While it may not be possible to avoid all points of contact, the current global crisis warrants heightened caution, and it is critical for travellers to be aware of their surroundings and take all necessary precautions to ensure a safe journey.