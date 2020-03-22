The Janta curfew was announced to deter people from getting out in fighting the Coronavirus pandemic. The pan-India curfew is being spent in various ways, while at home. Celebrities too are spending time indoors and in their own way.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a post on what her family is up to during the curfew. The actress shared an adorable picture of husband Saif and son Taimur engaging in an interesting activity. It's all the motivation you need during this curfew.

Prime Minister's Janta curfew has received an overwhelming response from celebrities and the people alike. The curfew still raises doubts about what happens after, whether or not people will follow it, and what about comprehensive and tangible steps is the government taking to fight the Coronavirus which has affected over 300 people in the country already. But, clearly, solidarity seems to matter more.

Bollywood celebrities have come out to support the PM's move on social media and are using social media to ask their fans and followers to practice the curfew wholeheartedly. Many have endorsed the PM's move as well. Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture on Instagram of her family spending Janta curfew at home.

The picture she shared was of Taimur and Saif Ali Khan doing a bit of home gardening. The father-son duo is seen sitting in the balcony planting flowers. The actress captioned it, "My boys doing their bit! Together, let's make the world a better place for us all.

Play your part... #StayHome #StaySafe #JantaCurfew."

The Janta curfew is in effect from 7 AM to 9 PM, and all the citizens have been requested to stay indoors for that amount of time. While nobody is to step out onto the streets at 5 PM the Prime Minister has asked that everybody come to their windows and balconies to make noise either through clapping or banging vessels for five minutes to laud the services of those working day and night to combat the crisis.