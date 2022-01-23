Covid-19 has played spoilsport for many movies in the last two years, forcing the makers to cancel their release plans at the last minute. Notably, the release of SS Rajamouli's RRR was delayed at the eleventh minute earlier this month.

Now, the makers of RRR have reportedly locked in two dates - March 18 and April 28. Sources close to a Bollywood website have revealed that Prabhas' Radhe Shyam will hit the screens on whichever of the two above dates that Rajamouli vacates.

"Prabhas has two big films ready for release, one in Telugu Radhe Shyam where he plays Shyam and the other in Hindi Adipurush where he plays Ram. Both Ram and Shyam are very impatient to get out there into movie theatres. Prabhas is pushing to ensure that at least one of the two releases, Radhe Shyam which started shooting long before Adipurush, is released this year," Bollywood Hungama quotes an informed source as saying.

Both Prabhas and SS Rajamouli are in touch and they have a clear understanding of it.

While SS Rajamouli's RRR was earlier scheduled to release on January 7, Prabhas' Radhe Shyam was scheduled for release a week later. The sudden rise in the Omicron variant of Covid-19 cases, leading to the shutting down of theatres in part of the country forced the filmmakers to postpone the release of their movies.

RRR is a historical drama in which Junior NTR and Ram Charan play the leads. Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgnn are in the key roles. It is a fictional account of about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao), who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively.

Whereas Radhe Shyam is a period romantic drama starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. The film has Bhagyashree, Sathyaraj and others among the cast.