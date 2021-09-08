Ross Franklin is a wellness visionary who is the Founder & CEO of Pure Green Franchise in the US. He founded the company in 2014 in New York City in the United States and he developed it into an omni-channel company with a wholesale division that has thousands of accounts throughout the United States including over 50 professional sports teams and even SpaceX as clients. Its franchise division has 25 locations either open or in construction and will have 50 locations open by the end of 2021, he claims.

He is the author of the book The Founder Success Formula where he provides actionable strategies to help other entrepreneurs grow their companies. He is also a featured speaker for industry events like Juice Con, the annual cold-pressed juice conference as well as the Restaurant Franchise Innovation Summit.

The juice bar franchise industry has been growing exponentially over the past decade and the global pandemic of COVID-19 has accelerated the growth rate. Before starting franchise, he saw that all the juice bar franchises within the industry have large footprints because they need to build manufacturing centers to make cold pressed juice at every unit.

The company's national wholesale business is already in thousands of accounts in the US and distribution in place, he set up the franchise where its wholesale division sells franchisees cold-pressed juice and shots which eliminates the need for franchisees to manufacture their own cold pressed juice. This allows the brand's locations to take on smaller footprints with lower labor costs.

With his company, he is recruiting entrepreneurs who are passionate about Pure Green's mission to become franchisees and open their own Pure Green locations. According to him, he has a waitlist with over 2,000 potential franchisees who want to join Pure Green's mission and become franchisees. He is also on the lookout for international master franchisees.