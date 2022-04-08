With the increase in illnesses and the spread of viruses in the current state of affairs, people have started paying more and more attention to the different habits that could lead to either a healthy or an unhealthy lifestyle. This in turn calls for supervision from a professional and experienced instructor to guide you through that goal. Rinku Shah is an 'Internationally Certified" and qualified personal coach who will not only help you to attain a fit physique through exercises but she is also a Specialized Sports Nutritionist. Her techniques have proved to be effective and have gained her the recognition of a proficient coach in this field.

She has also run campaigns online and otherwise to spread awareness of the fitness prospects of society. She herself has dealt with some serious back injuries earlier caused by a hectic work schedule and personally knows the significance of practising a healthy routine to shape a better lifestyle. For that reason, she started a "Community" that targets women, housewives, and teenagers all over the world to attain a fit persona. For this, she also has a professional team to help them in their journey to fitness.

In 2015, she started a community called "FLASH", which later was developed into the "Fitness2Flash" Facebook Community, and it supports more than 400,000 females worldwide. The "Fitness2Flash" community provides a combination of full-of-go activities like workout videos, pictures, and motivational quotes and videos. Other categories include a community for Mom's Fitness, beauty, and skincare, dance, healthy meals, etc.