The Union Health Ministry announced that the second phase of COVID-19 vaccine will commence on March 1, which will cover those over 60 years of age and 45-plus with comorbidities. The vaccination drive will run for six weeks, wherein the government has empanelled 10,000 private hospitals for the task.
In a bid to streamline the process, the government is using Co-WIN platform, using which eligible citizens register and schedule the vaccination session online in centers of their choice. Here's all you need to know about it.
What should you do?
- Register for a vaccination session (with a choice of registering additional 3 members)
- Selection of Vaccination center of convenience
- Schedule vaccination Date as per slot availability at a Center
- Reschedule Vaccination date
Step-by-step guide
- Register with mobile number and approved IDs
- Access CoWIN Citizen registration and register
- Login with OTP from registered mobile number
- Choose from the available time-slots in nearby vaccination center
- Get vaccinated at the scheduled center on the appointed date after verification at the vaccination centre
- Dose 2 of the vaccine gets automatically scheduled after 28 days
Citizens can add a maximum of three candidates for the vaccination. All the details will be available on Co-WIN after completing the registration and appointment. As per the latest announcement, the private hospitals will charge Rs 250 per vaccination while it remains free in the government hospitals.