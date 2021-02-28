The Union Health Ministry announced that the second phase of COVID-19 vaccine will commence on March 1, which will cover those over 60 years of age and 45-plus with comorbidities. The vaccination drive will run for six weeks, wherein the government has empanelled 10,000 private hospitals for the task.

In a bid to streamline the process, the government is using Co-WIN platform, using which eligible citizens register and schedule the vaccination session online in centers of their choice. Here's all you need to know about it.

What should you do?

Register for a vaccination session (with a choice of registering additional 3 members) Selection of Vaccination center of convenience Schedule vaccination Date as per slot availability at a Center Reschedule Vaccination date

Step-by-step guide

Register with mobile number and approved IDs Access CoWIN Citizen registration and register Login with OTP from registered mobile number Choose from the available time-slots in nearby vaccination center Get vaccinated at the scheduled center on the appointed date after verification at the vaccination centre Dose 2 of the vaccine gets automatically scheduled after 28 days

Citizens can add a maximum of three candidates for the vaccination. All the details will be available on Co-WIN after completing the registration and appointment. As per the latest announcement, the private hospitals will charge Rs 250 per vaccination while it remains free in the government hospitals.