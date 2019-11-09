Baahubali was not just a film for the cast and crew as the two-part movie took five years to complete. For the people, who were part of the movie, it was an emotion or a journey which helped them to discover a lot of things about themselves. One such aspect has been revealed by Tamannaah Bhatia, who played an important role in the SS Rajamouli-directorial flick.

Tamannaah's Self Discovery

At the press meet of her latest movie Action, Tamannaah has revealed that she discovered her favourite genre in films during the shooting of Baahubali and when she was having a conversation with Prabhas, who played one of the leads in the movie.

Tamannaah, An Action Movie Buff

"I am a big fan of action film genre. This I discovered while shooting for Baahubali when Prabhas and I was having a discussion. H e asked me 'what kind of films you like.' He was expecting a very different answer. He thought like I would like chick flicks..he thought I would like girly films and I am like I like the Mummy, I like Terminator, I like Independence Day. While I was talking to him I discovered I am an action movie buff, [sic]" the actress said while addressing the media.

Tamannaah on Prabhas

Prabhas and Tamannaah Bhatia shared a good friendship after being part of the epic film for so many years. Talking about him, in a recent interview, she had said, "With Prabhas I have done two movies. I did Rebel in Telugu before the Baahubali. I get to spend time with him during Baahubali because I worked on it for one and half years, while he spent five years on the film during which I got to know much about him and his journey. He is called 'Darling' in Telugu by people which is 100 percent correct. He doesn't know how big star he is and his co-stars should tell him that 'people are crazy about you'."

Tamannaah's Dream to Work with Sundar C Fulfilled

Coming back to her latest movie Action, Tamannaah Bhatia said that she has wished to work with Sundar C since she entered film industry. The actress revealed that they were in talks for many projects earlier, but they could not seal the deal for numerous reasons.

However, when the offer to work with Vishal in Action came her way, the actress grabbed the opportunity with both hands. "He is one of the persons I really wanted to work with. I was just waiting for when the opportunity would come and when Sundar C sir's offer came I told Thangadurai sir, who handles my work, that I am going to stop everything to work on this film because I really want to work with sir, [sic]" she added.

Tamannaah Bhatia's Action will hit the screens on 15 November.