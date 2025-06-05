In Nowhatta lies a small shop with a rich legacy — Bashir News Agency. This century-old establishment was founded by the father of Bashir Ahmed, who has been running it for the past 45 years.

"I don't live here anymore; I've shifted to Hawal, but I come to my shop every morning before Fajr and pray here. After the prayers, I wait for people to come and buy newspapers. Some prefer Greater Kashmir, some Rising Kashmir, and some Aftab," said Bashir Ahmed.

Times have changed. People once genuinely enjoyed reading, and newspapers were a daily ritual for many. But with the rise of social media and the digital age, that culture has shifted. Younger generations no longer show the same interest in reading, especially in print. Now, it is mostly older people - those who still find comfort in flipping through the pages of a newspaper are seen at the shop.

"There were times when, after Fajr prayer, more than a hundred people would gather at my shop. Reading newspapers is my habit - it has become a part of my life. I wake up early, come here, and sell newspapers not for money, but because I love it," said Bashir Ahmed.

"I've worked with many news agencies over the years - with Aftab editor Sanaullah, Srinagar Times editor Sofi Ghulam Muhammad, Al Safah editor Muhammad Shaban, Vaadi Ki Awaaz editor Shahdag Sahab, and Ayina editor Shameem Ahmad Shameem," he added.

With the rise of social media, the way people consume news has drastically changed. Newspapers, once considered a staple of morning routines, are slowly fading - a trend that raises concerns about the future of traditional journalism.

Veteran Washington Post reporter and editor Robert G. Kaiser explored the state of print media and journalism in his Brookings Essay, The Bad News About the News. In this essay, he highlighted the changing media landscape and noted a significant decline in newspaper employment: the number of newspaper journalists in the United States dropped from approximately 59,000 in 1989 to about 36,000 in 2012 - a 39% decrease.

Bashir Ahmed remains determined to sell newspapers in his small shop.

"My children try to stop me from coming to the shop so early, but I don't run this shop for profit. It's something very close to my heart, and I'll continue selling newspapers as long as I'm alive," he concluded.