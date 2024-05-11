Orhan Awatramani, fondly known as Orry, is one of the most loved social media influencers. He often grabs headlines with his witty one-liner, soritical choice and those new and trendy phone covers. The social media star is not just popular among Gen Zs but also loved by millennials.

From chatting with Salman Khan and staying inside the Bigg Boss house to being invited by the Ambanis for Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding. the social media star is all over the internet. He is active on social media and ensures that he replies and comments to his fans and friends.

Although no one knows what he does or where he came from? But he came, ruled and has conquered the hearts of many.

Recently, the young sensation was asked what does he for a living, and to this, he acclaimed, "I am a liver, as I live." Orry's 'I am a liver' went viral in no time. His statement has created a stir on social media.

He has bagged awards for his being a social media star and the young entrepreneur never fails to interact with his fans in person as well.

How much does Orry charge for selfies, appearing in events?

In a recent podcast hosted by Harsh and Bharti, Orry spoke about how much he charges for appearances and events.

Here's how much Orry charges for a photograph?

During the podcast, Bharti asked Orry, "Mehenge ho?" ( Are you expensive?)

To which, Orry replied, "Kya mai sasta dikhta hai kya?" ( Do you think I am cheap?)

When Haarsh probed what he charges for a single picture, Orry revealed that he charges Rs. 20 lakhs.

Orry mentioned that if he gives a fan a photo, he won't charge.

When Haarsh inquired about his fee for a photo, Orry stated that he charges Rs. 20 lakhs. However, he clarified that he doesn't charge fans for photos but demands the amount if someone specifically requests one. Additionally, he mentioned charging Rs. 25 lakhs for appearances at shows or events.

This isn't the first time he has spoken about the same. A clip of Orry had gone viral when he entered Bigg Boss 17 for a day.

While talking to Salman, Orry said that he doesn't get money to attend the party, but instead, he gets around Rs. 20-30 lakhs to post pictures from the party with them. He said, "Mujhe paisa nahi milta party pahuchne ka.. Paisa milta hai logo ko bolta hai aao mera shaadi.. Mujh par aisa pose kar, mere biwi par pose kar, mera bacha ka photo laga. Uske liye mujhe 20-30 lakh milta hai." ( I get money to pose..)