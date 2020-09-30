An up and coming artist, Mridu Bala feels that she has established herself as a designer destined for big things. She feels her dedication and grit, has helped her prove that nothing is impossible if you set your eyes. No matter what comes, one has to be ready to tackle everything with head held high.

Since her childhood, Mridu says has wanted to be a fashion designer. Her dream became a reality in 2014 when she decided to try her hands on it. As per her, she started with a fashion show showcasing bridal collections. Since then, she has never looked back she says.

Her husband, her parents, and brothers are the ones who have inspired her to follow her dreams, she says. When it comes to the fashion industry, she takes inspiration from Manish Malhotra, Shyamal Bhumika, and Md. Amin among others. When it comes to her family, there are 5 members, three kids, and her husband.

Mridu Bala claims she has successfully done several fashion shows and earned praise from all. Celebrities like Mahima Chaudhari, Arshifa Khan, Lucky dancer Akshay Giri, and makeup artist Amit Dhuria and Chitrlekha Sen have participated in her shows.

Mridu wants to start a manufacturing unit and open a showroom, where she can showcase her own brand. She also wants to do all the fashion show with her own brand. She also wants to design for top Bollywood directors in big films.