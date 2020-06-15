Karina Torres née Zhironkina is an established Fashion model who had aimed for the stars before she even knew they were called that. She had always wanted to soar high and stand out from the crowd. She aspired to be a fashion diva hence at a tender age of 13 she embarked on the journey to become a Fashion Model.

In 2007, she bagged the title of Miss Fashion TV and later in 2012, was crowned Miss Ukraine. She then met her now-husband after returning from a fitness bikini contest. Now they are devoted to raising their two children. Torres realised that while being a model is rewarding, she was equally inclined to be involved in working for something that would bring her closer to her children. After putting in a lot of thought, she decided on opening two TV Channels that would be dedicated to children. And so, the NIKI TV channels were founded.

NIKI TV channels are the only Ukrainian children's TV channels broadcasting in Full HD standard and in English. They air exclusive premium content with polyphonic professional dubbing carried out by three leading dubbing studios in Ukraine. The young viewers watch premieres simultaneously with the whole world. They are also the only Ukrainian children's TV channels to have applied age division to the content into two independent TV channels: NIKI Junior and NIKI Kids. NIKI Junior is aimed for kids aged 0-5 while NIKI Kids is aimed for kids aged 5+.

With the establishment of these TV Channels, Karina proved that we shouldn't let any hindrances stop from achieving what we desire. Whatever we desire is attainable, be it modelling or entrepreneurship, if we put in the hard work and persevere, we will reap our coveted outcomes.