Miss Money is unlike any female rapper that the industry has encountered. She is very different from Nicki Minaj or Iggy Azalea as she can hold her own in the hip-hop world and is not forced to rely on sex-appeal to sell records as for Miss Money, music comes first!

Going through a rough childhood, Miss Money has developed an independent attitude. But according to the rapper, music truly liberates her. "It empowered me to overcome my early challenges in life and continue to inspire me to keep moving and help many in the process." She also adds, "I continued to strive in this career to get the voice and message out through expression for those of the same background and as a way out of the poverty living lifestyle."

Miss Money who is an openly gay rapper, chooses herself to be seen as an equal to her peers in the industry. This has helped her overcome many obstacles that a female artist can meet, gaining the respect of her city. She is aware of her responsibilities as she adds, "I have something to prove especially repping the Burgh, Wiz paved the way, now it's my turn."

Having signed a deal with Madison Music, Paris, in 2011 and collaborating with Big Ali, Miss Money has gone on to headline with some popular artists like Memphis Bleek and Wiz Khalifa. But Miss Money's breakout hit song 'On the Nephs' has gained real momentum and led her to international success, adding the Hill District lexicon to the wider culture.

Recently, Miss Money has recorded a new single with Boosie Badazz, tipped for release in summer 2019. With this, Miss Money is surely on a path that other female rappers haven't endeavoured.

