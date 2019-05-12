Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are the proud parents of Royal bbay Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. And it seems that the newborn is already changing the Royal Family.

Baby Archie was born on May 6 at 5.26am. Reportedly when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the newborn's name on May 8, there was no honorary royal title in sight - and could be a start of a more modern monarchy.

One expert believes young Archie could definitely change the Royal Family - for the better.

Eric Schiffer, Chairman of Reputation Management Consultants, said: "Baby Archie, backed with social media power, will improve the popularity of the monarchy with the British people – especially where it's needed most with its relatable younger citizens."

Now, baby Archie has shifted the focus from all the negative press Meghan Markle had garnered up to her delivery, including the fact that she refused a photoshoot on hospital steps after giving birth to keeping details of her pregnancy secret. The press did not appreciate the lack of transparency surrounding Meghan Markle giving birth to baby Archie. In fact, the secrecy behind Meghan Markle giving birth was so high that many senior Royals were in the dark even when she went into labour.

However, Meghan Markle seems to be trying to make her peace with the press, or maybe she is being made to do so by the Palace. Either way, the Royal couple introduced baby Archie to the world with a series of adorable snaps. We'll just have to wait and see how much help baby Archie will be in rehabilitating Meghan Markle's public image.