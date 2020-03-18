As a parent you might have found a side-gig; Teacher! Schools have been shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic and children are staying home. It is being advised that it is best to stay home. Kids can not go out playing and it is getting difficult for the parents to keep these young minds busy.

We have listed out a few things that can be done to engage these young restless minds during these crisis times.

Plant a sapling together; set up a fish tank

One of the best ways to take a break from regular routine and spark something new among everyone is gardening. Gardening can be a fun learning activity for kids. Parents can involve their little ones to grow microgreens at their terrace or balcony. This will also help children bond better with nature; something that is totally amiss these days. Second thing is arranging aquariums. More information on how to do this is easily available over the internet.

Deadicate time for play

It is better to follow the school time even when the children are home. They should get up at the same time with an exception of an hour or so and have their breakfast at the same time. Once you have carved out slots for them to study and do their assignments so that they do not forget what has been taught to them, you can include some interesting activities like block building.

Blocks are an excellent way of keeping children busy and occupied. It also improves their concentration.

Create a game box

Fill a box with things your child can play with alone. It can contain things like coloring books, playing cards, or easy puzzles. The box should be handed out when you want to keep the kids busy apart from their daily study routine. The 'game box time' should be introduced to them as a part of their daily routine.

Have them make their own cartoon

Kids love cartoons. Instead of making them simply watch cartoons, tell them to try copying the characters on a paper. Give them a piece of paper and some crayons, and ask them to draw you a hero and a bad guy. When they're done, let them come back and tell you their hero's story.

Let them help you by giving them chores

Let your children assist you in home chores. Tell them to lay out the dining table with plates and spoons. Folding clothes, setting up their own almirah, separating vegetables after you buy them etc. can be wonderful ways to make them busy and responsible at the same time.

Give them an important task

Give your child a task, and make it a really big deal. Tell them they need to make a card for a friend or daddy. If you make the job sound important then the children won't complain.

Bake, do flameless cooking

Baking and flameless cooking is an excellent way to involve kids. Children like to make cookies and cakes. If you bake, you can tell them to pass you a spoon or a bowl or mix sugar for you etc. Flameless cooking too has many options like arranging a salad or fixing lemonade.

Read, Read and Read

It is a good time to inculcate the habit of reading among children. If your children are too small, you can read them a story or two daily and if they are grown up enough to read then you can give them some great books.