Kashif Tanwar, better known by his blog name FoodieKashif, has been well known in the food and travel blogging community since 2013. With a passion for good food and travel, he has been able to carve out a successful career as a blogger, working with many names in the industry.

His love for food and travel started at a young age. Growing up in Mumbai, India, he was exposed to the city's rich food culture and diverse cuisines. This, coupled with his natural curiosity about the world, inspired him to start documenting his food and travel experiences through a blog. Since then, FoodieKashif has become a popular food and travel blogs in India, with thousands of followers and subscribers.

One of the highlights of his career so far has been his collaboration with Lollapalooza. As a music festival that also features food and drink vendors, Lollapalooza was a natural fit for him, who was able to attend the festival and write about his experiences for his blog. The partnership was successful and provided great exposure for FoodieKashif, as well as for Lollapalooza.

He has also had the opportunity to work with other food and travel brands in the world, including Domino's, Radisson Hotel, and Taj Hotel. These partnerships have allowed him to not only write about his experiences with these brands, but also to help promote them to his followers.

In addition to working with big brands, he is also committed to promoting local and independent food and travel businesses. He believes that it is important to support these businesses, as they often offer unique and authentic experiences that cannot be found elsewhere. Through his blog, he highlights some of the best local food and travel destinations, encouraging his followers to explore and support these businesses.

His dedication and passion for food and travel have not gone unnoticed. He has been recognized by several organizations and publications for his work. He has also been invited to speak at several events, where he shares his insights and experiences with fellow bloggers and food and travel enthusiasts.

In conclusion, he is an inspiration for food and travel bloggers. With his passion and dedication, he has been able to build a successful career and establish himself as one of the leading figures in the industry. Whether he is working with big brands or promoting local businesses, he is always committed to sharing his experiences and promoting the best that food and travel have to offer.