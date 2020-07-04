A major gold racket was busted when the Customs team recovered nearly 31 kg gold worth Rs. 15 Crore from passengers who arrived from UAE and Saudi Arabia at Jaipur International Airport today, July 4.

14 passengers, 31 kg gold, How they were caught red-handed

At least 14 Indian national passengers who arrived at International Airport, Jaipur by two charter flights from UAE and Saudi Arabia were intercepted by the customs team of Jaipur International airport. 31.9918 kg of gold valued at Rs.15,67,59,820 concealed in their baggage was recovered from the smugglers.

Three passengers arrived from UAE via Spicejet flight No. SG-9055 with 12 Gold Bars/Bricks weighing 9.339 kg valued at Rs.4,57,61,100 which was recovered from them.

Eleven others arrived from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia with 22.6528 kg of gold bars valued at Rs. 11,09,98,720.

(developing story to be updated)