The Indian diaspora has emerged as a pivotal force in driving the American economy by climbing to top positions of the US-based transnational giants and are also 'repaying their debts' back home, said the Indiaspora founder MR Rangaswamy on Wednesday.

In an exclusive interaction with IANS, MR Rangaswamy shed light on how the Indian diaspora has been emerging as the 'backbone' of the American economy in multiple sectors including education, health and more.

"In tech sector, many India-origin CEOs are generating many jobs in India and US. About 10 per cent of India-origin doctors are catering to at least 30 million American patients. About 22,000 India-origin doctors are tutoring many thousand US students and shaping their growth," informed the Indiaspora founder.

He also spotlighted the Indian diaspora's contribution in helping drive the India growth story, with its wide-range of contributions including investment in stock markets and philanthropic contributions to the NGOs.

Indiaspora founder MR Rangaswamy shared the insightful data while launching its Impact Report, which talks about the Indian American community and its impact on US society and the globe at large.

The launch of Indiaspora's Impact report also saw the participation of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar as well US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti.

EAM S Jaishankar lauded the report and spoke about the role of Indian diaspora in building the contemporary India-America partnership.

"Indiaspora's Impact report, a confirmation of what many of us have long known: Indian Americans are a unique bridge between our two nations and make tremendous contributions as scientists, entrepreneurs, artists, storytellers, teachers, healthcare providers, and so much more," wrote US Ambassador on X, after attending the programme.

The US-based body has documented 40 different markers in collaboration with the Boston Consulting Group, explaining how the Indian community is servicing the world.

