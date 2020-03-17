Having reported the maximum number of Covid-19 patients in the country, the state of Maharashtra has come up with a one of its kind measure to prevent more people from getting infected with the novel coronavirus. All those who have been asked to get quarantined at their homes will be stamped on their left hands so that they could be easily identified in public places.

Greater Mumbai's Municipal Commissioner Pravin Pardeshi has issued an order to the officials at hospitals and the airport, asking them to stamp behind the left palm of every home quarantined person.

The unprecedented decision, described as a precautionary measure by the government, was reached during a meeting of the top officials chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

"Left hand of those under home quarantine will be stamped using an ink that will last for at least 14 days," said Health Minister Rajesh Tope, adding that this will put "social pressure" on the persons and make them stay indoors.

"The person should not be roaming around as it can be unsafe for others. Even if he comes out, someone will spot him and tell him to go back home," said Tope.

Thackrey appealed people to practice social distancing

As the number of Covid-19 patients in Maharashtra has now gone up to 39, CM Thackrey has appealed to all those sent to home quarantine must voluntarily refrain from stepping out in public to prevent any risk to others.

He also said that the Epidemic Diseases Act has been invoked in the interest of the people and the district administration must create awareness on it.

Besides, the state government has also made it a punishable offence if any person attempts to escape home quarantine. In such a case, he/she would be moved to a government isolation facility.

A 64-year-old man from Mumbai on Tuesday became the first victim of the novel coronavirus in Maharashtra, taking the country's death toll to 3.