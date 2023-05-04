Go First's voluntary insolvency resolution has turned into chaos. Passengers with Go First tickets are left clueless as the airline extends flight cancellations. On Tuesday, the airline had said that it has filed for insolvency resolution as it can no longer continue to meet its financial obligations, blaming US company Pratt & Whitney's "faulty engines" for grounding of 50 per cent of its fleet. Go First owes financial creditors Rs 6,521 crore, its bankruptcy filing showed.

Go First extended the cancellation of its flights until May 9, following its voluntary bankruptcy filing, which means many passengers have no clue what to do next. Since getting a refund is the top priority, here's everything you need to know about claiming a full refund from Go First and explore other options like rescheduling flight or transferring ticket.

How to claim full refund?

Go First's statement on refunds: It says: "Dear Go First Flyer, we sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to you due to the event of flight cancellation, on account of unavoidable operational issues. The refunds will be processed to the respective modes of payment. We shall keep you updated on the proceedings. Thank you for your understanding."

Similarly, the airline's FAQ page on refunds and cancellations maintains that refunds will be processed to the respective modes of payment and the airline will keep ticket-holders updated regarding the proceedings.

Refunds in case of bookings made through travel agents/travel websites

In case you made the booking on travel websites or via travel agents instead of Go First official website, the refunds will be processed to the respective modes of payment. Hence, it is advised to contact your travel agent or the travel website where the tickets were booked for an update on the refund.

Transferring ticket to another airline or rescheduling

Cash-strapped Go First has already confirmed that it will not be able to do either. There's no other option besides a full refund, especially none if you're looking to reschedule or transfer your flight ticket to another airline.

Changing travel dates

Sadly, this isn't an option either. Due to the position Go First is in, the airlines has "no availability to reschedule on your sector." Hence, changing your travel plans to a future date will not yield any different results.

Go First suggests all queries be directed to its customer care via 1800 2100 999 or feedback@flygofirst.com

Though there's no timeline on the refunds, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) chief, Vikram Dev Dutt has directed Go First to provide refunds to passengers who have booked tickets on the airline's cancelled flights within the time frame prescribed by the regulations.