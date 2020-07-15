COVID-19 pandemic has brought the world to a standstill. The global economy has taken a major hit, job cuts are a common sight in these challenging times and businesses are not great either. Google is stepping in to help America's economic recovery by helping create job opportunities. Google's new initiative is to help people learn new skills essential to grow their business or even get a job.

Google is offering 100,000 scholarships in three main tech skills that will help Americans get qualifications in high-paying high-growth job fields. The most interesting aspect about these skills is that applicants don't require a college degree and the Google career certificates are equivalent of a four-year degree. You heard that right, equivalent of a four-year degree if you apply for a related role at Google.

Google scholarships

Google is offering 100,000 scholarships in three tech skills: data analytics, project management and user experience (UX) design. Here's what you need to know about these career courses.

"Three new Google Career Certificates in the high-paying, high-growth career fields of Data Analytics, Project Management, and User Experience (UX) Design. Like our IT Support and Automation in Python Certificates, these new career programs are designed and taught by Google employees who work in these fields. The programs equip participants with the essential skills they need to get a job," Google said in its blog.

Google has also committed to award over $10 million in grants to YWCA, NPower and JFF - non profits that partner with Google to provide workforce development to women, veterans and underrepresented Americans.

Data Analytics: According to Google, data analysts can fetch a median of $66,000 annually for analysing data and making recommendations backed by hard data to help grow businesses.

Project Management: This course is the foundation of "traditional project management, while also offering insight into agile project management." It can earn median annual package of $93,000.

UX Design: User Experience designers can make $75,000 annually by helping companies create a simple, accessible and enjoyable user experience.