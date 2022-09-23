After Apple introduced the Dynamic Island feature on iPhone Pro models, app developer Jawomo launched "DynamicSpot" for Android users, which gives users their version of the new iPhone feature.

The app can be used in conjunction with almost any Android app, including messaging, music and timer apps.

Users can also customise the app by changing interaction settings and selecting when to show or hide the DynamicSpot popup, reports CNET.

"DynamicSpot gives you (a) Dynamic Island mini multitasking feature, making it easier to access recent notifications or phone status changes," Jawomo was quoted as saying.

"Just tap on the little black popup to open the displayed app, long-press the popup to expand it and view more details."

According to the report, users can download the basic DynamicSpot app for free from the Google Play Store.

Meanwhile, the Dynamic Island feature on 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max features a design that blends the line between hardware and software, adapting in real-time to show important alerts, notifications and activities.

Ongoing background activities like Maps, Music, or a timer remain visible and interactive, and third-party apps in iOS 16 that provide information like sports scores and ride-sharing with Live Activities can take advantage of Dynamic Island.

(With inputs from IANS)