While WhatsApp is still working on the dark mode for its application, its trial version is already out on the 2.20.13 Android beta and 2.20.30.25 iOS beta updates. But, it's not been currently implemented yet.
WhatsApp tracker site, WABetaInfo, posted screenshots of the dark theme. The background color for emoji is white instead of transparent. Also, there's no toggle to switch between light and dark modes. As of now, there's no release date of the stable WhatsApp version, but it will be on Play store and App Store soon.
WhatsApp dark mode on Android phones
For this one has to enrol in WhatsApp's beta test page. Once you have WhatsApp beta, activate dark mode by following these steps:
- Go to settings
- Choose 'Chats' and then click on 'Theme'
- You'll get three options - System default, Light and Dark
- Choose dark
Note: choose 'System default' if you want the app to automatically switch based on device settings.
WhatsApp dark mode on iPhones
- Using TestFlight, update WhatsApp beta to version 2.20.30.25
- Once the app is updated, restart the phone
- You will see the dark WhatsApp splash screen
WhatsApp dark mode isn't available for iPhone users jus yet as it is for Android users, but we can expect an official rollout shortly after Android's release.
WhatsApp Web in dark mode
For this, the user needs to download an extension called Stylus. To download:
- Open Google Chrome
- Download the Stylus extension
- Once Stylus extension is downloaded, click here to install the dark theme
- Once that's done, go back and refresh the tab.
If you want to stop using the dark theme, then untick the 'Dark theme' option.
It remains to be seen when the dark mode option will be available for the rest of the users on stable WhatsApp. Stay tuned for updates.