While WhatsApp is still working on the dark mode for its application, its trial version is already out on the 2.20.13 Android beta and 2.20.30.25 iOS beta updates. But, it's not been currently implemented yet.

WhatsApp tracker site, WABetaInfo, posted screenshots of the dark theme. The background color for emoji is white instead of transparent. Also, there's no toggle to switch between light and dark modes. As of now, there's no release date of the stable WhatsApp version, but it will be on Play store and App Store soon.

WhatsApp dark mode on Android phones

For this one has to enrol in WhatsApp's beta test page. Once you have WhatsApp beta, activate dark mode by following these steps:

Go to settings

Choose 'Chats' and then click on 'Theme'

You'll get three options - System default, Light and Dark

Choose dark

Note: choose 'System default' if you want the app to automatically switch based on device settings.

WhatsApp dark mode on iPhones

Using TestFlight, update WhatsApp beta to version 2.20.30.25

Once the app is updated, restart the phone

You will see the dark WhatsApp splash screen

WhatsApp dark mode isn't available for iPhone users jus yet as it is for Android users, but we can expect an official rollout shortly after Android's release.

WhatsApp Web in dark mode

For this, the user needs to download an extension called Stylus. To download:

Open Google Chrome

Download the Stylus extension

Once Stylus extension is downloaded, click here to install the dark theme

Once that's done, go back and refresh the tab.

If you want to stop using the dark theme, then untick the 'Dark theme' option.

It remains to be seen when the dark mode option will be available for the rest of the users on stable WhatsApp. Stay tuned for updates.