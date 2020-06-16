After an Indian Army Colonel, who was the Commanding Officer of an infantry battalion, and two soldiers were killed during a violent clash with Chinese troops at one of the stand-off points in the Galwan Valley, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed shock at the level of escalation at the situation on the Line of Actual Control.

Abdullah said: "If the Chinese shoot dead an Indian army colonel and two jawans during a 'de-escalation process' imagine how escalated the situation must be in the first place.

"Since heard no shooting took place. The deaths were the result of violent scuffles and stone pelting. Regardless of the how & the way three Indian army personnel were killed by the Chinese in the line of duty," Abdullah added.

The National Conference leader also slammed the media "This is what happens when the media propagates the government line that asking questions is anti-national."

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said: "The tragic news from Ladakh is shocking and calls for resolute handling by our Govt. Meanwhile let us bow our heads in tribute to the three martyrs who gave their lives to protect India, & honour those who serve on our borders every day, risking their lives for our nation"

Indian Army in a statement said that during the de-escalation process which is underway in the Galwan Valley, a violent face-off took place on Monday night with casualties. "The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers," Indian Army said.

It further stated that senior military officers of both the countries were currently meeting at the face-off site to defuse the situation.

On Monday, Brigade Commander and company level talks happened in Eastern Ladakh between India and China. The talks were happening near patrolling point 14, near the mouth of Galwan Valley and patrolling point 17 at Hot Spring Area.