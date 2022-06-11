Looking at the fashion magazines and admiring our favorite celebrities we have all secretly wanted to look that fashionable and cool. But we had to push aside our wishes because the budget is a real issue. Dressing up like a celebrity also means expensive clothes. But not always.

Yes, you heard it right. It's time to fulfill your sweet, little dream of dressing up like a celebrity too at a reasonable cost. And what's a better occasion than your birthday? Birthdays are always special and if you get a chance to glam up just like a celebrity, the day is going to become extra special.

Noor Vishu Sehgal, a luxury influencer and fashion designer, has the perfect tips for you to make you like a million bucks without actually spending it. Her fashion content on Instagram has been fresh and unique. One of the trendiest brides on Instagram not only loves to style up herself in different ways but also loves to give her audience easy tips to look and feel fashionable.

Let's hear it from Noor Vishu Sehgal, Founder Gussied Up herself on how to dress like a celebrity on your birthday at a reasonable cost.

1. Follow the trend:

Celebrities are always trending with their looks and styles. With every outfit, they are making a statement. Bold colors, sequins, and shimmers are the fashion trends of this year, and every celebrity is donning that look. For your birthday, choose a solid-colored dress or go for a little black dress with sequins on it. Blow-dry your hair and you will look just like a celebrity

2. Sexy in a co-ord set:

From Deepika Padukone to Priyanka Chopra, all these gorgeous ladies have looked stunningly beautiful in co-ord sets. Co-ord sets are a trendsetter and can make you look poised within moments. Go for solid-colored co-ord sets like hot pink, royal blue, or bright yellow. They are easy to carry and easy to style, yet you would look like no less than a celebrity.

3. Let your jewels speak for you:

Do not shy away from styling yourself up in some statement jewellery pieces. Think of how the celebrities simply put one pair of gorgeous earrings or a statement ring and turn heads. You too can do that. Pair up a beautiful set of earrings or choker necklace from your mom's closet with your birthday dress and let the world be bedazzled by your beauty.

4. Groom like a celebrity:

We have seen how celebrities look so poised and elegant even in a plain white t-shirt and jeans, right? Well, you too can feel the celebrity vibe even by wearing a simple floral or polka-dotted dress on your birthday. Grooming is the key here. Go for minimal makeup, tie up your hair in a sleek ponytail, wear the right perfume, and you are all set. Also, get your manicures and pedicures done before your birthday and follow a skincare routine, to get your celebrity look.

5. Less is more:

Never overdo anything. Celebrities love to keep a minimal style yet look amazing. And a key to achieving that look is to keep it minimal. Choose the right accessory and do not go overboard with your clothes. Wear a statement watch and ditch all other jewellery pieces. Or go for gorgeous shoes like strappy heels, or boots and keep your hair and makeup simple.

So, no need to spend a lot of moolah to achieve the dream look of a celebrity on your birthday. Make your birthday not just memorable but a fashionable one as well with these tips.

You can explore more on https://instagram.com/noorvishusehgal?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=