Sharad Kelkar making his comeback on television left his fans and followers over the moon. However, the actor agreeing to romance his co-star, almost half his age, hasn't landed well with the audience. Sharad Kelkar will be back on television after a long gap of eight years with the show – 'Tum Se Tum Tak'.

The plot

While the news left his fans overjoyed, him romancing the actress despite a 27-years age gap, has irked many. The love story shows the journey of a rich businessman, played by Sharad, whose mother wants him to get married. However, at 46 years-of-age, the businessman feels he is too old for marriage.

On the other hand, the promo shows a 19-year-old bubbly and middle-class girl, whose mother wants her to settle down into a good family. The end of the promo hints at romance blossoming between the two. And while makers are pinning their hopes on the show as it marks Sharad's comeback, a section on social media has found the plot to be objectionable.

Reddit is flooded with comments on how the plot seems regressive.

Reddit reacts

"The actress looks like a kid," wrote a user. "Because she is 19 or 20 in real, makers of the show should have taken an actress who is 25+ and could have shown her 19 in the show but I don't know what kind of shit is going in mind of tv producers," another user commented.

"Sharad Kelkar??? Sharad Kelkar???? Oh God!!! Sir,.I did not expected this from you. WHY???? One of the finest ITV personalities with amazing body of work. He replaced Mohnish Bahl because of the whole age gap on-screen. And now this. I really don't know how to react," read a comment.

"It's like channels are competing that who is gonna have most number of regressive shows. What bothers me is that how this Sharad agreed to do something like this," read another comment.

"More like age-gap, it is generational gap," one more of the comments read. "Now they are going to normalise age gaps also? A father and daughter has such a gap," a reddit user opined.

