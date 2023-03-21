The desire to improve and attain your best constantly is an incredibly pervasive urge. And perhaps, that is what helps us take risks enthusiastically, defeat fears courageously and emerge into a higher version of ourselves. With similar enthusiasm and dedication, Dr. Ravi Shankar, a oncosurgeon, shares how the constant desire to better himself helped him gain a reputation as one of the skilled head and neck cancer surgeons from Bihar.

When inquired what keeps him motivated and aiming high despite working in a grim space like cancer care, Dr. Shankar said, " Desire, faith, persistence, and constant striving to improve myself are some of the attributes which helped me in my journey."

Coming from a family of engineers and pursuing medicine is one of those things he is proud of. He graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi, and then completed postgraduate training in otorhinolaryngology in the same institute. He pursued his training in oncology at Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai. Oncology became a career for him due to his academic success. He has also served at The Tata Memorial Centre in Varanasi as an associate Professor, and at Tata memorial hospital Mumbai as an Assistant professor.

Many instances led to the development of his character throughout his life. Growing up in various areas of Bihar made him realize the region's lack of facilities and medical care. The upbringing he received helped shape his character and help him develop the determination needed to achieve success.

It takes prioritizing your life to accomplish self-improvement. And if you can consistently work towards your personal improvements, you can enhance your skills and strengths, improve mental health, and heal through life's traumas. Changing your habits and acquiring positive and productive life habits is the way to embark on the journey toward self-improvement.

On the work front, he aims to achieve something that has been neglected for a long time. He is determined to bring quality healthcare and cancer rehabilitation facilities to rural areas of India. Aside from that, he has also guided and inspired many junior doctors as a mentor and professors. According to him, "No journey is without success and failures." And we simply can't agree more with it.

He thrives not just as a renowned oncosurgeon but also as a humanitarian whose ultimate aim is to bring relief to cancer affectees.