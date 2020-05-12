How Data Science is Uncovering Key Insights about COVID-19 Infection

Soon after the Covid-19 outbreak, governments across the globe are adopting measures to contain and control the infection. Since the novel coronavirus is completely new to virologists and scientists, there is no available medicine or vaccine to neutralize its effects on humans.

Researchers around the World now are analyzing and evaluating the virus to find the possible treatment for the infection. This is not easy when there are limited studies conducted on the Novel Coronavirus. The behavior, structure, and, the growth of virus are completely new and unknown to the scientists. And, the gradual ongoing studies would step in to find an effective treatment therapy and vaccine that is not expected to arrive anywhere sooner.

Data Analysis and Its Benefit to Human Existence

From government, medical departments, to scientists, data has been widely exploited and leveraged to prepare an action plan to not only inhibit the infection growth among humans but also to researchers that are burning the midnight oil to find an effective treatment for the Novel Corona Virus. The virus is not new but is a more evolved form of an existing group of Coronavirus.

Earlier in 2003, SARS coronavirus infected more than 8k peoples and has killed more than 700 peoples. Another, similar, MERS-Coronavirus spread across Saudi Arabia to kill around 800 people and infecting 2.5k peoples. Using the pre-existing studies conducted to conduct data study and combining it with data of new COVID-19, could aid in developing diagnostic tests and also effective medical countermeasures.

The data analysis has another major role to play in understanding the severity of the virus-like mortality rate, infection growth, and its ability to transmit in humans through various means.

As the study about the COVID-19 continues, there would be more data available for researchers to dig deeper and add more knowledge to the understanding of the current virus. This data is not limited to the recent pandemic but would lead the planning to deal with future virus spread among humans.

Leveraging Data Science to Conduct Studies

In the aftermath of a pandemic, it has become a dire need to conduct a factual study of existing data through data science technology. However, this would not be easy keeping the ongoing circumstances in mind and the limited workforce who holds relevant skills in leading the data study. So, it would be crucial to keep an active workforce on the pause mode before any such need confronts. Although, the people who take interest in data science careers are limited in numbers the rapid demand the industry is producing has become an attractive field to pursue. Many educational institutes have already highlighted data science as a stellar career choice and Inventateq is among them.

Therefore, it is important to harness the workforce required to produce and eventually utilize data to tackle global pandemic. And, technology has the potential to do it in a short span of time to ultimately save more lives and economies.

As the multiple studies progress, there would be umpteen data in hands of people leading the fight against Covid-19 infection. Technology such as data science would keep contributing to comprehensive studies that enlighten our previous understanding about the virus and replace it with more relevant and precise knowledge that ultimately becomes a key weapon to vanish the prevailing footprints.

In a nutshell

Humanity has faced relentless challenges to keep its existence on the planet intact. There were several crises, calamities, diseases, and disasters in the past and the COVID-19 outbreak is the new name added to the list. However, the technology that we have acquired in a few decades has literally transformed humans in no more than immortal beings.