Sweden's teen environmentalist Greta Thunberg voiced out her support for Indian students joining the outrage by expressing her concern about Indian students being forced to give JEE and NEET exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier today, Greta said, "It's deeply unfair that students of India are asked to sit national exams during the Covid-19 pandemic and while millions have also been impacted by the extreme floods. I stand with their call to #PostponeJEE_NEETinCOVID"

Amid a growing chorus for postponing various NEET and JEE examinations, #HowDareYou took over the social media. While some students were overwhelmed the support from the global activist there were others who questioned and trolled her with her famous UN speech 'How Dare you'.

This trend comes after Greta spoke at the UN, she said, "This is all wrong. I shouldn't be up here. I should be back in school, on the other side of the ocean. Yet you all come to us young people for hope. How dare you!"

'How Dare You Greta, don't poke your nose in India's internal matters'



Having said that, one of the social media users said, "So she can have an opinion on EVERYTHING and is to be taken seriously just cause she said 'How dare you' to Trump."

Some took a dig at her for interfering in India's internal matter, "How Dare You@GretaThunberg to poke your nose in India's internal matters..You are no one to say that..It's good you care about climate and I even support u for that but for studies leave it on us."

Netizens who lauded her said, "The whole world is in the support of postponement of jee and neet examination .then why this government forced give exam .our health is much more important."

The NTA is scheduled to conduct the JEE (Main) and NEET 2020 for admissions to technical and medical courses from September 1-6 and on September 13, respectively.