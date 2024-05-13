DeepMind Technologies Limited, the AI company which is a part of Google Inc., recently launched an updated version of its AI model, "AlphaFold 3," on May 9, 2024. AlphaFold 3 holds the potential to use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to deepen understanding of the "biological world and drug discovery", particularly in areas such as healthcare and food systems.

Plant, animal and human cells are "made up of proteins, DNA and other molecules, but no single piece works on its own." AlphaFold 3 therefore uses AI to develop a more concrete understanding of the inner workings of organisms and their "life's processes."

The AI model proposes to use all of its enhanced functionalities to understand "chemical modifications that control the healthy functioning of cells and, when disrupted, can lead to disease."

What it aims to do?

First, the main objective of this path breaking innovation is to "transform our understanding of the biological world and drug discovery." Secondly, DeepMind has identified and addressed the need for an easy-to-use tool, which can be used by scientists to a large extent for free. Thirdly, it aims to collaborate with pharmaceutical companies "to apply it to real-world drug design challenges and, ultimately, develop new life-changing treatments for patients."

How it works?

The AlphaFold 3 model allows scientists to see "cellular systems in all their complexity, across structures, interactions and modifications." By gaining insights into the connections between cell structures and their chemical interactions, the AI in this technology provides the opportunity for scientists and researchers to delve into aspects such as the "action of drugs" on biological systems, "the production of hormones and the health-preserving process of DNA repair."

According to DeepMind's website, the AlphaFold 3 model powers up the AlphaFold Server, which is a web-service. This Server ''can generate highly accurate biomolecular structure predictions containing proteins, DNA, RNA, ligands, ions, and also model chemical modifications for proteins and nucleic acids in one platform."

By using this AI model, biologists will now be able to more conveniently "generate molecular complexes – regardless of their access to computational resources or their expertise in machine learning" in their efforts to better address questions in the life sciences sector.

Why is it significant?

Demis Hassabis, the co-founder and CEO of Google DeepMind, has stated that "AI has the potential to be one of the most important and beneficial technologies ever invented."

In keeping with this, AlphaFold 3's development and spread have tremendous potential for transformation. The AlphaFold 3 Server is particularly significant as it provides open access and promotes more constructive and collaborative exchanges between scientists and researchers. This is an important move since most science-related innovations and research usually fall within strict 'ownership' and 'patenting' regimes.

Next, the system is designed for higher levels of success. It provides for faster analysis and has enhanced prediction rates compared to earlier versions. It has been contended that "AlphaFold 3 is a revolutionary model that can predict the structure and interactions of all life's molecules with unprecedented accuracy." According to the Company's information, this AI has accuracy levels of "at least a 50% improvement compared with existing prediction methods," with some interactions having an estimated "doubled" rate of prediction accuracy.

While such developments are commendable, there are ethical issues such as those of human consent, information bias' and legal liability in cases of misuse that are likely to arise. The development of such advanced AI technologies and models, therefore, reinforces the need for more urgent, robust policy and regulatory actions across sectors.

Lastly, DeepMind has committed to accelerating the adoption of the technology and research in the Global South focussed on "underfunded areas such as neglected diseases and food security." Having witnessed the devastating effects of the pandemic and facing the imminent dangers of climate change and its effect on agriculture; AlphaFold 3 could revolutionize the field of biology and provide better solutions to some of these pressing global issues.