How Beirut bride's happiest day turned disaster; blast amid wedding photoshoot

The Beirut blast shook the entire world as the horrifying visuals of the white smoke billowing in the clear sky of the city stirred havoc on social media. From injured people running for their lives to shattering windows, flying debris and wrecked cars, devastating visuals of the incident were shared by the locals of Beirut.

One such incident emerged which was heartwrenching like no other. The video which featured a wedding photoshoot of a bride holding flowers, dressed in a ravishing white gown with her floor-sweeping veil and traditional wedding music playing in the background. She smiled away to glory as it was the happiest day of her life until the entire set up started to jolt.

The cameraman lost control over his camera due to the impact of the blast while it was still on the recording mode. The video revealed the bride and other people running for their lives while the traditional wedding music continued to play in the background.

Beirut Blast:100 killed, nearly 4,000 injured

Lebanese rescue workers dug through rubble looking for survivors of a powerful warehouse explosion that shook the capital Beirut, killing 100 people and injuring nearly 4,000 in a toll that officials expected to rise.

Tuesday's blast at port warehouses storing highly explosive material was the most powerful in years in Beirut, already reeling from an economic crisis and a surge in coronavirus infections.