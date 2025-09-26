People across India are enjoying the nine-day Navratri festival. The roads are beautifully decorated with lights, while colorful pandals buzz with people dressed in their best, dancing to their favourite garba tracks and playing dandiya.

Not just commoners, even celebs are ringing in the festival. And who can forget the Ambani family, known for hosting extravagant and elaborate celebrations.

Several photos and videos have gone viral showing the Ambani family celebrating and performing puja, garba, and dandiya. In a recently surfaced video, Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, their daughters-in-law Shloka Mehta Ambani and Radhika Merchant, along with other family members, can be seen performing garba and dandiya at a lavish night hosted at their Mumbai residence, Antilia. The clip also captures the family performing puja, with Nita Ambani leading a special dance performance on stage.

Apart from them, Dilip Joshi, popularly known as Jethalal from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, was spotted at Falguni Pathak's garba event, along with social media influencer Funcho. In the video, Jethalal, aka Dilip Joshi, is seen performing his signature step at a dandiya.

Seeing Jethalal perform garba reminded fans of Dayaben once again. Many now want the iconic duo to reunite on the show and are urging the makers to bring Dayaben back.

Apart from him, Poonam Pandey, Vivek Dahiya, Orry, and Divyanka Tripathi also attended the garba night. Orry was seen wearing a large turban and swirling as he performed garba, even teaching dance moves to others. Divyanka Tripathi was spotted dancing with her husband, Vivek Dahiya.

Poonam Pandey looked stunning in a desi look as she was dressed in a multi-coloured outfit.