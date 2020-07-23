London based Actor Sal Jobe seems to have justified his transition over to the world of sports, learning the ropes from his uncle and former boxing expert Ambrose Mendy. Having been passionate about sports from a young age, Jobe even after having a promising career in the Film Industry, paved a path for himself by founding Next Level, a sports agency, in an attempt to bring forth young talent. Jobe's agency specializes in management, advisory services, career development, and commercial promotions.

While many traditional sports agents focus on making a deal, Jobe has taken a different approach. He says, " While many people might call me to make a deal, I hardly focus on creating a deal, rather my focus is on creating value for a sportsperson and club".

After establishing himself as an actor, Jobe decided to branch out into the sports industry and strengthen his repertoire as a sports agent. He now represents professional sports figures and. procure and negotiate employment and endorsement contracts for them.

Jobe has been associated with a number of sports icons in the industry like Big Baby Miller and Jason Quigley, The highlight reel of Jobe as a sports agent is reflective in his works. Next Level has signed many young talents and helped them shape their careers. Even via Advisory services like Katie Zelem (Midfielder for Manchester United Women Football Club) and Daniel Dubois (British Professional Boxer) for instance.

A sheer product of determination, Jobe has always followed his heart and worked his own way to achieve his dreams. He has successfully managed to be an excellent mediator for his clients and media, all because of his professional relations in the industry.

Jobe is the epitome of simplicity. His appearance doesn't give the impression that he's a man with a seven-figure bank balance. He followed his passion for acting and sports and now stands with a net worth of $2 million. An actor turned agent, Jobe is the perfect example of an enthusiast and an achiever.