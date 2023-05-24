Intensifying the crackdown against Pakistan-based terrorists indulging in reviving terrorism in the Chenab region of the Union Territory, the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday conducted raids on the houses of eight such terrorists in Kishtwar and Ramban districts.

Raids were conducted at multiple locations simultaneously in both districts. The raids were carried out in Padder, Keshwan, and Thakrai in the Kishtwar district and Khari and Banihal in the Ramban district.

Warrants availed from the special NIA court before conducting raids

Senior Superintendent of Police, Kishtwar, Khalil Ahmad Poswal said the searches at the houses of Azad Hussain, Gazi-ud-Din, Bashir Ahmed Mughal, and Sattar Din, alias Rajab, were conducted after search warrants were obtained from a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Jammu in a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

SSP کشتواڑ پولیس Sh. Khalil Poswal -JKPS while briefing the media fraternity regarding House search of Terrorists operating from PoK/PAK by SIU of Kishtwar Police pic.twitter.com/8vU6Ivyo85 — DISTRICT POLICE KISHTWAR (@SSPKishtwar) May 24, 2023

"The searches are aimed at eliminating the militant ecosystem in the district by identifying various over-ground workers and supporters of terrorism," the SSP said.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Ramban, Mohita Sharma said the SIU teams carried out raids on the houses of Qari Abdul Latief, Reyaz Ahmad Bohru, Fayaz Ahmad, and Mushtaq Ahmad.

"The four terrorists settled in PoK are continuously trying to revive militancy in the Chenab Valley," she said, adding that during the searches, a lot of incriminating digital and non-digital evidence was collected for detailed analyses.

"The support system which is assisting the inimical elements in reviving terrorism would be destroyed at any cost," the SP said.

*SIU of Kishtwar Police Continues Raids at Multiple Locations of Kishtwar*



Today Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Kishtwar Police again carried out raids at multiple locations in Kishtwar District in the house of terrorists who are operating from POK/PAK. pic.twitter.com/gaYFGTS7QV — DISTRICT POLICE KISHTWAR (@SSPKishtwar) May 24, 2023

Houses of five Pak-based terrorists raided in Doda recently

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday raided the houses of five local terrorists in the Doda district.

These terrorists are presently operating from across the border and making desperate attempts to revive terrorism in the Chenab region comprising the Doda, Kishtwar, and Ramban districts of Jammu province.

Senior Superintendent of Police of Doda district Abdul Qayoom informed that the raids were conducted by the SIU in the Gandoh area in connection with a case registered against the five terrorists in 2021 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The terrorists whose houses were searched were Atta Mohammad alias Adil Mubassir of Tanta Kahara, Mohammad Yasir alias Shahid of Kunthal-Tanta, Mohammad Shafi alias Nadeem Bhai and Amjid Ali alias Rashid of Trinkal Kahara, and Majid Hussain alias Abu Zahid Saqib of Manoie Chilli Pingal.

NIA Court issued warrants against terrorists operating from across border

The special NIA court in Jammu had on April 26 issued non-bailable warrants against 23 terrorists from Kishtwar operating from across the border. Earlier, non-bailable warrants were issued against 13 terrorists in the district.

The 36 individuals from Kishtwar went to Pakistan after joining the terror ranks over a period of time. Two FIRs were registered against them after their involvement in terror activities surfaced during investigations, the SSP said.

SSP Kishtwar further disclosed that all those supporters and associates of terrorists whose involvement surfaces during investigations should also be prosecuted. SSP Kishtwar further said that searches are aimed at eliminating the militant ecosystem in the district by identifying various over-ground workers and supporters of terrorism.