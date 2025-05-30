With just a week left until the release of Housefull 5, the fifth instalment in the iconic comedy franchise, the trailer was launched earlier this week. The star-studded cast includes Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangada Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Nikitin Dheer, and Johnny Lever.

Jackie Shroff clings to Chitrangada; Abhishek Bachchan pulls Soundarya Sharma's hand

Several videos and photos from the trailer launch have gone viral. One clip shows Jackie Shroff and Chitrangada Singh getting close during a candid conversation, with Jackie seen leaning toward her. The video didn't sit well with many netizens, who criticised Jackie Shroff for allegedly getting too cosy.

One user commented, "Why are they getting so close?"

Another viral moment shows Abhishek Bachchan pulling Soundarya Sharma's hand, seemingly urging her to step forward for the photo-op. She appears hesitant and reluctant, and the video was perceived by some as inappropriate.

One user wrote, "She was standing behind... that's why Bachchan made her stand in front."

Another added, "We think she was deliberately falling on him, but he handled it with dignity."

Housefull 5 to feature two alternate climaxes

Meanwhile, producer Sajid Nadiadwala has added an innovative twist to Housefull 5, the film will feature two alternate climaxes, meaning different theatres will play different endings.

Speaking about this, Sajid said, "With Housefull 5, we wanted to take a bold, creative swing that hasn't been done before internationally for any thriller-comedy film. The idea of having multiple endings and experiences has been with me for 30 years. Since I wanted to make Housefull 5 a thriller-comedy, there couldn't have been a better way to execute my vision."

He added, "It felt right to do something radical as we celebrate 75 years of Nadiadwala Grandson in the industry. Housefull is India's biggest comedy franchise, and for the fifth instalment, we wanted to push the boundaries of what comedy can be. The concept of different endings came from a simple question: why should the audience always have just one version of the truth in a thriller?

With Housefull 5, we've built a film that plays with form while staying completely rooted in entertainment. It's a killer comedy, literally, with twists that change depending on where you watch it. I'm proud we're doing this under the Nadiadwala Grandson banner as we mark 75 years in the business. Our legacy has always embraced scale, stars, and innovation, and Housefull 5 takes all of that to another level."

He further explained, "It's a natural extension of the theatrical experience, creating intrigue, rewatch value, and a sense of discovery. In a world of spoilers and algorithms, we're bringing back the element of surprise. And that's where the fun begins."

Sanjay Chatar of Pen Marudhar echoed the excitement, describing the format as "an entirely new layer of interactivity to the theatrical experience," adding that it required close coordination with exhibitors to ensure "optimal programming, audience flow, and discoverability across locations."

Kamal Gianchandani, Chief of Business Planning & Strategy at PVR INOX, shared, "We're excited to support the launch of Housefull 5 with this groundbreaking multi-ending format—the first time such a release strategy has been attempted at scale in Indian cinema. Each of our locations will screen both versions of the film, programmed either on different screens or at staggered showtimes. This gives moviegoers more choice, more engagement, and more reasons to return to the theatre."