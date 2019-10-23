Akshay Kumar's multi-starrer film Housefull 4 is all set to hit the theatres on Friday. The makers of the movie have created a good buzz around the film, and it is likely to witness a good box office collection on the opening day.

Housefull has been a successful franchise, and expectations are high from the fourth instalment as well. Apart from Akshay, Housefull 4 also features Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda.

The trailer of the film received a positive response from the viewers, and the songs have also become popular. The makers of the film have created the right buzz for it, which is expected to help Housefull 4 register a strong day 1 box office collection.

Diwali Release Advantage

Being released around the festive season of Diwali, the comedy-drama is likely to be preferred by the majority of the family audience. Although it is going to be released alongside two other films – Saand Ki Aankh and Made in China, Housefull 4 is expected to dominate at the box office, at least on the opening day.

Considering the hype and advance ticket booking, Housefull 4 is likely to witness a box office collection of around Rs 15-20 crore on day 1 at the domestic market. Anything above it will be considered an excellent opening.

Impact of Word Of Mouth

If the word of mouth remains strong, Housefull 4 is going to witness a big jump in its business over the weekend and on Diwali. Directed by Farhad Samji, the movie is based on the concept of reincarnation. All the main characters will be seen in completely contrasting double roles.