Since its launch in 2020 in GQ magazine in Australia. The House of Khalsa watch brand has become one of the most popular brands today, not only because of its superb craftsmanship and timeless design, but also because of its philanthropic endeavors. With every purchase of a House of Khalsa watch, the company generously donates a portion of its profits to various charity organizations. This legacy of giving back has brought the brand to new heights and garnered a loyal following of customers who not only appreciate the brand's quality but also its dedication to social responsibility. Giving back to society is embedded in the Sikh culture and the family that the CEO & Founder Danny Singh comes from has been doing this for multi generations. Roots deep in an historical Khalsa aristocratic Sikh family whose bloodline is traced back to the Court of the Khalsa Empire. Danny Singh is committed to his family's strong culture of giving back.

Some of the most notable endeavors the House of Khalsa has been involved in is with is the Foundations brand has committed to are children suffering from life-threatening illnesses, orphans, and recently a dedication and a hope to a cure for Type 1 diabetes. With every purchase, a donation is made to these noble causes, helping to brighten the lives of these children and their families during difficult times.

With a loyal following of customers who appreciate quality and social responsibility, the House of Khalsa is on track to becoming one of the most philanthropic legacy brands of our time. By continuing to support meaningful charity organizations and making a positive impact on the world, they are providing both beauty and purpose to their customers through their exceptional timepieces.